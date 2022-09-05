Foo Fighters holds its first concert since the death of Taylor Hawkins

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of Foo Fighters, died back in March. Over the weekend, the band held its first public performance since then. The memorial concert in London featured the likes of Paul McCartney and Queen, but the most special guest of the night was Hawkins' 16-year-old son, Shane, who took his dad's spot behind the drum kit for this song.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FOO FIGHTERS: (Singing) There goes my hero. Watch him as he goes.

