The World Gravy Wrestling Championship in England returns

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The pandemic canceled many events, and the World Gravy Wrestling Championship in England was one. But wrestling in gravy has returned. Dozens of amateur wrestlers entered the pool of gravy for their two-minute bouts. They got points for costume, entertainment value and wrestling ability. Former champion Joel Hicks knows what it takes to win.

JOEL HICKS: You just got to get in there. You get messy, grab onto your opponent and just hope for the best.

