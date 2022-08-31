© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, remembered

Published August 31, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev attends celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate on Nov. 9, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Adam Berry/Getty Images)
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev attends celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate on Nov. 9, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Mikhail Gorbachev — the last leader of the Soviet Union and Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped bring an end to the Cold War — has died at age 91. The Russia where he died is a very different place from the Soviet Union where Gorbachev grew up and became president.

William Taubman is a biographer, professor emeritus at Amherst College and author of “Gorbachev: His Life and Times.” He talks with Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now