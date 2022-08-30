Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols' remains are headed for the stars

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Decades after the original "Star Trek" series ended, one of its beloved characters is headed for the stars. The late actress Nichelle Nichols played the communications officer, Lieutenant Nyota Uhura. She died at the age of 89 last month, and now a rocket company says it will carry some of her ashes to space. The company is calling it the Enterprise Flight because it will also carry the remains of at least three others associated with the show. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.