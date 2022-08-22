© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
High-speed internet on Mount Kilimanjaro will allow climbers to post selfies

Published August 22, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Not many people manage to climb to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain. But if you do, if you make that trek, wouldn't you want to take a picture and share it in real time? Thanks to Tanzania's Information Ministry, newly installed high-speed internet makes it possible for climbers to check in at 12,200 feet. Connectivity to the 19,000-foot summit comes later this year.

