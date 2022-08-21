Journalist Al Crespo, who exposed corruption in Miami, dies at 80

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Talk about a second act. For Al Crespo, it was exposing corruption in his adopted home state, Florida. The Cuban American had spent more than 20 years in federal prison for armed robbery. But he returned to Miami a free man in 1984, where he worked his way up in the TV and film industry. In 1998, Crespo turned to journalism. He began reporting on social unrest across the country and worked as a contract photographer for the Associated Press. And in 2010, he launched what's perhaps his most enduring legacy, his crusading blog. He wrote about corruption in Miami and exposed examples bigger outlets often ignored - alleged bribes between public officials, corrupt political appointments, theft inside Miami's police department, all until he retired from writing in 2020. Al Crespo died Tuesday at the age of 80 at his home in Miami Shores but not before leaving one final request, according to the Miami Herald - for everyone to vote at every opportunity.