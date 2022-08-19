© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Tourists caught after speeding down Venice's Grand Canal on motorized surfboards

Published August 19, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Being annoying in Venice is a punishable offense. A couple of tourists were caught on cellphone video speeding down the Grand Canal on motorized surfboards. Locals objected, including the mayor, who said the overbearing intruders were making a mockery of the city. They were caught. They were fined and their surfboards confiscated. Then they were expelled from the city of canals. Who knew you could be slapped with an anti-social behavior order?

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.