Want to learn more about climate change? Check out these book recommendations
“The Stacks” creator and host Traci Thomas joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong with her picks for thought-provoking non-fiction and fiction books that address climate change.
Non-fiction recommendations
- “All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis,” edited by Ayanna Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine K. Wilkinson
- “Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire,” by Lizzie Johnson
- “Storming the Wall: Climate Change, Migration, and Homeland Security,” by Todd Miller
- “Fresh Banana Leaves: Healing Indigenous Landscapes Through Indigenous Science,” by Jessica Hernandez
- “Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future,” by Elizabeth Kolbert
- “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming,” by David Wallace-Wells
- “A Terrible Thing to Waste: Environmental Racism and Its Assault on the American Mind,” by Harriet A. Washington
Fiction recommendations
- “The New Wilderness,” by Diane Cook
- “American War,” by Omar El Akkad
- “Parable of the Sower,” by Octavia Butler
- “Salvage the Bones,” by Jesmyn Ward
- “A Children’s Bible,” by Lydia Millet
- “The Fifth Season,” by N. K. Jemisin
- “How Beautiful We Were,” by Imbolo Mbue
