© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'How to Navigate Life' helps students find their purpose outside of academic achievement

Published August 10, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
Belle Liang with copies of the book. (Courtesy of Belle Liang)
Belle Liang with copies of the book. (Courtesy of Belle Liang)

It’s back-to-school season but some teens are dreading returning to the classroom.

College-bound kids are stressed, anxious and navigating demands in their lives that were unimaginable to previous generations.

Belle Liang and Tim Klein have devoted their careers to helping students find their purpose. They join Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson to discuss their new book, “How to Navigate Life: The New Science of Finding Your Way in School, Career, and Beyond.”

“How to Navigate Life” cover. (Courtesy of Belle Liang)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now