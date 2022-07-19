As Chicago reduces police in public schools, the move from punitive to restorative responses isn't e
Studies show that the presence of police in schools has led to increased criminalization of students of color. As Chicago public schools move away from suspensions, arrests and using police officers, some schools find enacting a new model of helping students difficult.
Sarah Karp of WBEZ reports.
