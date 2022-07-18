SBI Director says number of North Carolina opioid deaths is rising

Bob Schurmeier says 12 people in North Carolina die every day from an opioid overdose.

In 2020, that number was nine per day.

Speaking at a meeting of the State Emergency Response Commission on Friday, he said the SBI is trying to address the problem by pursuing the people who sell and distribute opioids illegally.

"10% of the wiretaps across the country had been written and conducted by our agency," he said. "It's a fourth most in the country only behind New York, New Jersey and Nevada. So we're taking on the cartels in a big way."

While SBI is focused on opioid trafficking, communities across the state are getting new resources to deal with treatment and addiction. Many counties are receiving their first share of a $750 million settlement with opioid makers.

Overdose emergency department visits have tripled over the past decade, even as emergency services personnel are trained and equipped with Naloxone kits, the life saving overdose reversal medication.

State health leaders generally say interventions are working. Although overdose deaths and ED visits are increasing, they say it's likely the numbers would be even higher without these interventions.

