Amid a labor shortage, it’s the hottest season for young workers since the Great Recession.

We hear from teens about their summer job experiences and Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with economist Alicia Modestino, research director at the Dukakis Center for Urban and Regional Policy at Northeastern University.

