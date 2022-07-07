Hospital safety data showing care complications could soon be harder for patients to access

For many families, making a decision about health care involves a careful evaluation of hospital safety data. But access to that data may soon be limited. As part of a new proposal, Medicare is attempting to keep critical data about care complications out of public reports.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Tara Bannow, a hospital and insurance reporter for our partners at STAT.

Find your hospital’s safety data here.

