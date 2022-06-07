Deep drought leads to steep water restrictions in Southern California

Los Angeles is in its third year of extreme drought — and water officials have resorted to extreme water-reduction measures.

For example, millions of LA residents can now water their yards no more than twice a week and only at certain times of the day. Some residents say these restrictions are too, well, restrictive.

But will cutting back on water use make a difference in a dry region, whose water is often piped in from hundreds of miles away?

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with professor Stephanie Pincetl, founding director of the California Center for Sustainable Communities at the University of California Los Angeles.

