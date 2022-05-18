Here are the key primary election results from North Carolina
Voting concludes Tuesday in the North Carolina primary elections. Notable primaries include U.S. Senate, governor and congressional district races.
Voting concludes Tuesday in the North Carolina primary elections. Notable primaries include U.S. Senate, governor and congressional district races.
Follow the results live:
U.S. Senate
U.S. House - District 1
U.S. House - District 4
U.S. House - District 6
U.S. House - District 11
U.S. House - District 13
U.S. House - District 14
WUNC's Elizabeth Baier contributed to this report.
Copyright 2022 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit North Carolina Public Radio.