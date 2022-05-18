© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Here are the key primary election results from North Carolina

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published May 18, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT

Voting concludes Tuesday in the North Carolina primary elections. Notable primaries include U.S. Senate, governor and congressional district races.

Follow the results live:

U.S. Senate

U.S. House - District 1

U.S. House - District 4

U.S. House - District 6

U.S. House - District 11

U.S. House - District 13

U.S. House - District 14

WUNC's Elizabeth Baier contributed to this report.

WHQR state news
WUNC News