Kharkiv residents catiously optimistic after Russians driven from city

Published May 16, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT

Ukrainian forces appear to have driven Russian troops from the city of Kharkiv in what’s being called a victory in the battle over control of Ukraine’s second-largest city, only 31 miles from Russia’s border.

Still, Moscow’s power is being felt in the region, as Russia continues its missile offensive, bombarding villages north of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv news analyst Maria Avdeeva joins host Jane Clayson with the latest from the region.

