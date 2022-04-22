Musicians remember John Prine, 2 years after his death

Songwriter and singer John Prine died April 7, 2020, in the early days of the pandemic. His death from COVID-19 was a shock to his fans.

It was also a huge loss to the many musicians he inspired throughout his career.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd reflects on conversations he’s had about Prine with musicians like Amos Lee, Alison Krauss and Sturgill Simpson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

