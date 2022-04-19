© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Federal judge strikes down mask mandates, leaving patchwork of requirements

Published April 19, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

Airlines and airports have removed their mask mandates after a federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authority to impose them. But some municipalities and transit networks have kept their mandates in place.

We get the latest from our transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now