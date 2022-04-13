Georgia, Wisconsin join list of states with election deniers running for office

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Joanna Lydgate, co-founder and CEO of the States United Democracy Center. The organization tracks the number of candidates running for statewide office who deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Lydgate says there are now nine states with election deniers running the top three statewide positions — governor, attorney general and secretary of state. At least 53 election deniers are running for governor in half of all states.

