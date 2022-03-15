© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cinematique Presents: Cyrano

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published March 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT
MV5BZTNjOTU3YmQtOTJjMy00ZjFmLWI3NzctMmMwNGFhYTBmNTIyXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTkxNjUyNQ@@._V1_.jpg

Cyrano runs Friday, April 22 at 4pm and 7pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her -- and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).

Watch the trailer.

Screen Shot 2022-03-10 at 9.23.02 AM.png

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.

Covid Safety Protocols

In accordance with the New Hanover County Board of Health recommendations, masks are encouraged to be worn at all times, though not required, unless actively eating or drinking. This policy is regardless of vaccination status and is in place until further notice.

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
