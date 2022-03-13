Sunday Puzzle: Word sandwiches

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some five-letter words. For each one, insert two letters after the initial letter of my word to make a common seven-letter word.

Example: SPENT --> SERPENT

1. GAFFE

2. ONION

3. CLONE

4. TOUGH

5. SOLAR

6. RIVAL

7. MARCH

8. FEIGN

9. TIGHT

10. VILLA

11. BATHE

12. DRAMA

13. AWARD

14. SLIME

Last week's challenge: Words starting with a "kw-" sound usually start with the letters QU-, as in question, or "KW-," as in Kwanzaa. What common, uncapitalized English word starting with a "kw-" sound contains none of the letters Q, U, K, or W? And there are multiple answers — including choir, coif, and croissant.

Challenge answer: Choir, coif, or croissant

Winner: Wes Rouher-Willoughby of Versailles, Ky.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Tyler Hinman, of San Francisco. He's the reigning champion of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament, which is coming up again on April 1-3. Think of two four-letter words that complete the phrase "___ in the ___." Move the first letter of the second word to the start of the first word. You'll get two synonyms. What are they?

