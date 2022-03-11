Week in politics: Ukraine, a $1.5 trillion omnibus bill and the looming midterms

Democratic lawmakers are in Philadelphia to hammer out their message for the upcoming midterms as the party faces war abroad and continued problems with communicating their legislative wins.

Hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd speak with Francesca Chambers, White House correspondent for McClatchy, and Scott Wong, senior congressional reporter for The Hill, on our weekly political roundtable.

