Serve on WHQR's Board

Wilmington’s hometown NPR affiliate is looking for individuals who can draw on their professional expertise, their commitment to community service and their belief in the power of public radio to serve on our Board of Directors. We are seeking a diverse group from our members and supporters who will commit to monthly meetings, committee responsibilities and will assist with fundraising. If you believe that public radio helps engender a well-informed community and supports the values of civil discourse and artistic endeavor, apply!

To be considered, applicants must be a member of WHQR, having made a contribution to the station within the past 12 months. Or, become a new member prior to the application deadline for board consideration. The application and instructions on how to apply will become available on March 7. The application period is March 7 - 28.

WHQR BOARD APPLICANT FAQs

What are some of the responsibilities and duties of a WHQR board director/member? The Friends of Public Radio WHQR Board is a “working board” and a fiduciary board. Board Directors are responsible for regularly attending Board meetings, serving on committees, acting as models for financial support of the station through participation in fundraising and development activities. Board Directors are expected to promote the value of public radio to the community. Board members help create and support the vision, mission, values and goals of the Station. The Board is also responsible for the supervision of the Station Manager, who oversees the day-to-day operations of the Station.

Is there anything definite that will prevent me from being considered? Yes. You must be a member of the Station in good standing (i.e., have made a financial donation/contribution to the Station within the past year) to serve on the Board.

When are Board meetings? The full Board of Directors has its monthly meetings on the third Thursday of each month at 4:30pm and meeting usually last between ninety (90) minutes to two (2)hours.

Are there any other committee assignments? Yes. WHQR has an Executive Committee and four additional standing committees: Governance, Finance, Development, and Facilities. Directors serve on at least one committee. The committee meetings are normally held in between regular monthly full board meeting. There are also ad hoc committees (Nominations, Station Manager Search, Diversity and Equity, etc.) that are also staffed by Board Directors, CAB (Community Advisory Board) representatives and community members.

Are there term limits for Board members? Yes. WHQR Board of Directors are elected to three-year terms. After the initial three-term, a Board of Director term is renewable for an additional three-year term for a total of six consecutive years.

Will my voice be heard on the radio? For the most part no, that is reserved for our on-air talent and their guests. However, in anticipation of our Pledge Drives, etc. Board members have been asked to provide a promotional recording and/or co-host live along with WHQR staff, CAB members and community members.

Where can I find WHQR’s most recent Strategic Plan?

Click here to see the 2021 Strategic Plan.

What are the monetary contributions expectations of Board members to the Station? There is no set dollar amount, however, the Board’s goal is to have most Board members contribute at the Leadership Circle level.

Are there any other fundraising obligations? Yes, each Board member is responsible for filling or sponsoring at least one table (each table seats 10 people) for our annual WHQR luncheon.

Am I a good Candidate? Only you can answer that question. You may want to contact current/former Board Directors to get more details of what it is like to serve.

Is the commitment to the WHQR Board worth it? Absolutely. Board members have the opportunity to share their love of public radio and shape its future in southeastern NC while working alongside a supportive, professional, dedicated group of individuals.

I do not think I could commit to serving as a Board Director, are there other opportunities to support WHQR? Yes. In terms of monetary support: Become a Sustaining member, a Day Sponsor, Leadership Circle Member, Legacy Donor. Volunteering your time: Apply to our CAB (Community Advisory Board) if there are vacancies, support and attend HQR community events.

