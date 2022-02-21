Putin to recognize independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine, according to news reports

While NPR has not been able to confirm, various news outlets are reporting that Russian President Vladimir Putin will recognize the independence of two separatist regions in Eastern Ukraine — Donetsk and Luhansk.

It is uncertain how President Biden and the U.S. will respond to the announcement, but Biden had just said he was willing to meet with Putin, barring invasion.

Host Lisa Mullins speaks with NPR correspondent Frank Langfitt in Kyiv for the latest.

