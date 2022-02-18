'Operation Going Home Again': Donation drive for furniture and household items to help displaced WHA tenants

Donations can be dropped off at the former Wilmington Fire Department station located at 3933 Princess Place Drive on two days next week and one day in March:

Wednesday, Feb. 23 — 1 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 — 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

Donations will only be accepted during drop-off date and times. Additional drop-off dates will be announced as needed and will be posted at Diversity.NHCgov.com and announced through the county’s social media on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For those who would rather (or also) make a financial donation can do so through the Wilmington Housing Authority's nonprofit arm. Make checks payable to “Housing and Economic Opportunities, Inc." and mail or deliver to Wilmington Housing Authority, 1524 S 16th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Include your address if you would like to receive an acknowledgement letter. If you have any questions, please contact Julia Shaw 910-341-7700, ext. 224

The donation program is being run through the county’s office of diversity, in partnership with the housing authority, the City of Wilmington, Good Shepherd Center, LINC, and the Resiliency Task Force. For more information call the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity at 910-798-7430.

Please note: clothing, décor, rugs, electronics, large appliances and toys, along with furniture that is broken, torn, badly stained, has pet damage or smells unpleasant cannot be accepted.



Gently used or new items being accepted:

Sofas

Love seats

Coffee tables

End tables

Lamps

Arm chairs

Dining tables

Dining chairs

Bed frames

Nightstands

Dressers

Bookshelves

Dishes

Kitchen and cooking utensils

Cups and glasses

Mugs

Pots and pans

Baking sheets

Baking pans

Small appliances (coffee pots, microwaves, etc.)

New items being accepted: