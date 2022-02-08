New area code 472 starting in southeastern NC in October

A new area code will be implemented in October in southeastern North Carolina.

The new area code 472 will cover parts of Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson and New Hanover counties — including the cities of Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, and Wilmington.

People with the current 910 area code will not be affected.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator, an international group that helps coordinate area codes, projects available phone numbers with area code 910 will run out by the fourth quarter of this year.

The organization first asked the North Carolina Utilities Commission to adopt the new code in December 2020. The state commission approved the request this week.

The first numbers with the new 472 code should be issued starting October 7.

The last time a new area code was added to North Carolina was in 2016 when code 743 was added to the Piedmont region.

