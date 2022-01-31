© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is now the time for states to learn to live with COVID-19?

Published January 31, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST

As the National Governors Association meets with President Biden on Monday, the call from state leaders to shift the nation’s pandemic response to an endemic stage is growing.

The comments come as hospitals are still stretched thin and a new subvariant of omicron is making the rounds.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now