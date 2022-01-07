19th century explorers 'brought to the brink of insanity' while exploring Antarctic for the 1st time

For the original article, click here.

“Madhouse at the End of the Earth” tells the harrowing tale of the 19th century polar explorers aboard the Belgica, who became the first people to spend an entire winter within the Antarctic Circle.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Julian Sancton, senior features editor at Departures magazine and author of the book.

