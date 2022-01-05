The China Initiative's chilling effect on academic freedom

Well-known Harvard chemist Charles Lieber was recently found guilty of six criminal charges relating to false statements to federal authorities regarding his financial ties to China.

But critics say that the Department of Justice’s China Initiative, under which Lieber’s case was brought, has been ineffective and prone to racial profiling.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Eileen Guo, senior reporter at MIT’s Technology Review.

