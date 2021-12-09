As Biden hosts Summit for Democracy, the U.S. democratic experiment faces its own perils

Thursday marks the first day of the Summit for Democracy, a virtual meeting of more than 100 heads of state dedicated to furthering democratic values.

But lawyers have been sounding the alarm on the democratic experiment in the U.S. post-Jan. 6 as the country faces two crucial elections in the next four years.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections at the watchdog Common Cause, about these dangers.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.