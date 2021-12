The new film “Writing with Fire” focuses on the Indian news organization Khabar Lahariya. Run by women of the Dalit — or untouchable caste — their Youtube channel now has 545,000 subscribers.

Host Callum Borchers speaks with filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh.

