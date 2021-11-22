© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series
Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of classic, foreign and notable films sponsored by WHQR and Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts. Visit their website at https://www.thalianhall.org

Cinematique Presents: Belfast

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published November 22, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST
Belfast runs from Monday, December 20 through Wednesday, December 22. It screens Monday thru Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, Belfast, starring Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Judi Dench, and Jamie Dornan, is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy's childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.

