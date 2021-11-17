© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
'Star Wars' collector moves to Texas and takes his Vader Vault with him

Published November 17, 2021 at 5:50 AM EST

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Moving can be a pain - packing, then unpacking boxes after driving halfway across the country. Bill McBride recently moved from the D.C. area to South Texas, and he brought along his collection of "Star Wars" memorabilia. His Vader vault now includes about 70,000 pieces - toys, paintings, helmets and all sorts of other items - all collected over the past 30 years. Hopefully, Bill has a high midi-chlorian count because he'll need the force to unpack all that stuff. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

