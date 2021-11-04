Biden's success in cracking down on methane emissions will depend on new technology

The Biden administration wants to crack down on climate-warming methane emissions. Success will depend on a growing new industry in high-tech ways to detect methane leaks.

Sam Brasch of Colorado Public Radio reports.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis. WBUR is one of 400+ news organizations that have committed to a week of heightened coverage around the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Check out all our coverage here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.