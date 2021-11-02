Many Republicans still believe the election was rigged, new poll finds

A new poll from NPR, PBS NewsHour and Marist finds that while the majority of Americans trust that elections are fair, many Republicans still believe the 2020 election was rigged.

The poll also showed an education gap, with Republicans with college degrees more trusting of elections than those without.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

