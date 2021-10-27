© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Democrats scramble to agree on spending before Biden's 2nd overseas trip

Published October 27, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT

Here & Now political strategists Bill Press and Alice Stewart join host Scott Tong to discuss what Democrats might agree to on social spending and climate change in the hours before President Biden meets with world leaders.

They also discuss how Republicans will try to use the Democrats’ agenda against them in upcoming elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

