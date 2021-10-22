© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Methane is a major contributor to climate change behind CO2 — but it's been largely overlooked

Published October 22, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT
A cow eats grass in a field at a farm. (Lou Benoist/AFP via Getty Images)
Until now, methane has gone largely undetected as a contributor to climate change. The greenhouse gas is more potent than carbon dioxide.

The United States has joined with more than 30 countries in a pledge to tackle methane emissions.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Mark Brownstein, senior vice president of energy at the Environmental Defense Fund.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

