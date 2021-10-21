© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Texas expected to respond to DOJ's application to block abortion ban

Published October 21, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT

Texas is expected to meet the Supreme Court’s deadline on Thursday and respond to the Department of Justice’s emergency application to block the state’s restrictive abortion law.

The law, which bans abortions in Texas after six weeks, has reignited the political fight over reproductive rights — with some conservatives hoping that the end of legalized abortion is within reach. Key to those hopes is the new conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Stephen Vladeck, the Charles Alan Wright Chair in Federal Courts at the University of Texas School of Law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

