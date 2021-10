Elon Musk’s SpaceX operation is preparing to launch the largest rocket in the history of space flight. If permitted by federal regulators, it will lift off from a beachside facility at the southern tip of Texas.

But residents and researchers there have criticized the permitting process. Texas Public Radio’s Dominic Anthony Walsh reports.

