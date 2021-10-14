Social Security benefit payments will rise next year — but can it keep up with Americans' bills?

Social Security payments are getting the biggest boost since the 1980s amidst rising inflation. But will these cost of living increases keep pace with Americans’ bills, and will Social Security become insolvent at a faster rate after these increases?

