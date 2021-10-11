© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the U.S. can end the COVID-19 pandemic, according to one doctor

Published October 11, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT

In many parts of the U.S., COVID-19 numbers are finally going down. But with the holidays right around the corner and in-person school happening for nearly all children, how can we end this pandemic once and for all?

Dr. Leana Wen tackled this question in a recent Washington Post op-ed. She’s an emergency physician and a professor at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now