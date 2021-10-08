© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
With cases dropping, experts ask: Does the Delta variant naturally decline after several months?

Published October 8, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT

For the first time since early August, COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have dropped below 100,000 a day. Hospitalizations and daily death tolls are going down nationwide as well, even though some states haven’t reached their peak yet. So what is causing the overall decline?

Among the theories is that the highly infectious Delta variant might naturally decline after a two- to three-month period.

So is that possible? And what does it mean for the future of the pandemic?

Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at John Hopkins University’s Center for Health Security, talks to host Scott Tong about the theory.

