Physiologists who made discoveries in understanding temperature and touch win Nobel Prize

Two physiologists who pioneered the scientific understanding of the sense of touch have won this year’s Nobel Prize in Medicine.

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the award Monday “for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.”

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Patapoutian, professor at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

