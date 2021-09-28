Biden Is Not The 1st President Frustrated By His Own Party In Congress

President Biden’s legislative agenda is in jeopardy as his social spending and infrastructure bills face opposition not just from congressional Republicans but members of his own party.

It is not the first time a president has struggled to pass legislative priorities despite his party controlling both the White House and Congress.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with historian Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

