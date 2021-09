The Federal Reserve has signaled it will begin to taper its bond-buying program soon. The program was used to support the economy during the pandemic. The Fed also announced that inflation rates are going up.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi.

