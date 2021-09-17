© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Fannie Mae Will Now Allow Rent Payments To Be Considered In Mortgage Applications

Published September 17, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT

Starting Saturday, bank loan company Fannie Mae will allow rent payments to be considered in mortgage applications.

Rent payments haven’t been a factor when it comes to qualifying for a mortgage for a long time, making this a major change with huge benefits for prospective homebuyers.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley talks with Mike Regan, senior editor of Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

