Biden Pushes For Big Spending; Washington, D.C., Braces For Right-Wing Rally

Published September 17, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT

Washington Post reporter Theo Meyer, co-author of “The Early 202” newsletter, talks about the effort this week by President Biden to convince wavering moderate Democrats to spend $3.5 trillion dollars on expanding the social safety net, and concerns about violence ahead of a right-wing rally in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

