Colorado AG Report: Aurora Police, Fire Rescue Repeatedly Violated State, Federal Law

A new report released by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday found that the Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire and Rescue repeatedly violated state and federal law.

The report is the result of a 14-month long investigation and outlines patterns of racist policing, excessive use of force and inappropriate administration of ketamine within the APD and AFD.

The findings come more than two years after 23-year old Elijah McClain died in Aurora police custody.

Host Scott Tong talks with Allison Sherry, justice reporter with Colorado Public Radio, who tells us more.

And, following the new report, host Tonya Mosley hears from Sheneen McClain, mother to Elijah McClain, as she reflects on her son’s life. Elijah McClain died at the hands of Aurora police and paramedics in 2019.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.