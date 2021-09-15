Founders Of A New Company Say Woolly Mammoths Can Be Resurrected

(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "THEME FROM 'JURASSIC PARK'")

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A new company announced a mammoth idea this week. Colossal was founded by tech entrepreneur Ben Lamm and Harvard biologist George Church, and the duo wants to resurrect the long-extinct woolly mammoth by reprogramming elephant DNA. The pair hopes to, quote, "rapidly advance the field of species de-extinction," which sounds pretty cool, but if they try to open a theme park, I'm out. I've seen how this movie ends.