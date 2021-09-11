'Wait Wait' For Sept. 11, 2021: Antoni Porowski Plays Not My Job

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Antoni Porowski and panelists Maeve Higgins, Luke Burbank and Laci Mosley. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Silicon Valley Bloodletting; A Sunny Future for Joe Biden; The Perfect Place To Live

Panel Questions

Hallmark Hard Lemonade

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a mystery from childhood finally being solved, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski On Another Fab 5

On Netflix's Queer Eye, food and wine expert Antoni Porowski is a member of the beloved Fab 5, so we decided to ask him about another fabulous fivesome, the Spice Girls.

Panel Questions

Answer the Headline!; Christmas Comes Even Earlier

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Great Reason To Fall; Barrel-Aged Crest; Foul Waterfowl

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, when the U.S. goes 50% solar in 2050, what the other headlines in the news will be.

